TNA Wrestling Announces They Have Re-Signed AJ Francis

AJ Francis has re-signed with TNA Wrestling.

The news was first reported by ESPN, and later confirmed by TNA themselves, on Tuesday afternoon.

From TNAWrestling.com:

AJ Francis Re-Signs with TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has re-signed A.J. Francis, as first reported by Skubie Mageza of ESPN.

BREAKING NEWS 📰 Former Maryland Terrapin, and NFL Defensive Lineman, A.J. Francis has re-signed with TNA for the remainder of 2026. He said a major reason behind his decision is the continued exposure and growth of the partnership between TNA & AMC. You can watch A.J. Francis… pic.twitter.com/uisv9RcAzu — Skubie Mageza (@SkubieMageza) March 10, 2026

Francis played college football at Maryland, then was signed by the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. His pro football career also included time with the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins, among others.

He has powered through TNA Wrestling for years, leaving bruised bodies and busted egos along the way, and he has fallen out with former cronies KC Navarro and Rich Swann. Francis also is a former TNA Digital Media Champion.

Francis has made multiple appearances at the annual Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the seventh-oldest college football bowl game in the country, which began as the Tangerine Bowl in 1947. He is the two-time Cheez-It Champion with its MVP Title.

Francis and the stars of TNA Wrestling will be in action on Friday & Saturday, March 27-28, at the Alario Center in New Orleans, which includes the live Sacrifice showcase event on March 27.

Tickets are on-sale NOW at www.txr.com.

Watch Sacrifice LIVE exclusively on TNA+.

TNA Wrestling World Champion Mike Santana leads the TNA contingent heading to New Orleans, along with Jeff & Matt Hardy, Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Mustafa Ali, plus such Knockouts as Léi Yǐng Lee, Ash By Elegance, Tessa Blanchard, Elayna Black, Rosemary and Mara Sadé, among others.

# # #

