Backstage Update On Leon Slater’s Independent Booking Status

Reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater has not accepted any independent bookings since late last year.

His last appearances outside of TNA and WWE were in November 2025, when he worked for wXw on November 21st and Revolution Pro Wrestling on November 23rd.

Slater had previously remained active on the indie scene while working for TNA, making appearances for various companies from 2023 through 2025.

According to Fightful Select‘s Corey Brennan, he has spoken with multiple sources, including talent and promoters in the European wrestling scene. The “overwhelming” consensus is that Slater is protecting himself as he approaches a contract year.

Most of those interviewed believe that if Slater were to take independent dates, they would likely be for promotions like RevPro or NORTH, which is his home promotion.

Brennan also mentioned that a source indicated there has been no contact between Slater and wXw since he withdrew from their Anniversary show in December. Slater was removed from the event to participate in WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he teamed with Je’Von Evans in a match against then-World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

Slater’s TNA contract is set to expire later this year, and there is a strong belief that he will attract significant interest from WWE.