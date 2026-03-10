Pre-Sale Tickets For WWE Hall Of Fame 2026 Now Available

WWE has started selling pre-sale tickets for the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, providing fans with an early opportunity to secure seats before general sales begin.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 17, and will take place at Dolby Live inside Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada, just days before WrestleMania 42 weekend officially kicks off.

For those interested in attending the ceremony, pre-sale tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster using the code WWETIX. This pre-sale window lets early buyers lock in their seats before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Demand for the Hall of Fame ceremony typically increases as WrestleMania week approaches, particularly when the induction class is announced. With pre-sale tickets now available, the Hall of Fame ceremony will remain one of the central events of WrestleMania week.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has become an essential part of the WrestleMania weekend schedule. This year, Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and Demolition have already been announced as inductees.

Hosting the ceremony in Las Vegas aligns with WWE’s broader WrestleMania plans for the week, which often include fan conventions, wrestling events, and media appearances throughout the city.