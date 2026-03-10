Lola Vice Says The Undertaker Spends Hours Helping AAA Talent Improve

Top WWE NXT star and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion, Lola Vice, spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including how AAA has helped her prepare for the main roster.

Vice said, “Well, like working with those women over there that are so talented and work so hard, so hard. And I’m so glad they have spotlight now with the WWE because they deserve it. But working with those women, you know, has forced me to grow as a wrestler because I’ve been put in positions to lead, you know, and even though I do speak Spanish and I’m bilingual, calling spots in Spanish is different…I’ve been put in positions to have to grow and you know have to adapt on the fly…the crowd over there another thing is every time I go to Mexico it’s at least 10,000 people in the audience and it’s always completely sold out versus NXT on Tuesdays, we have a studio of I think like 500 people but every time I go to Mexico and I film a taping it’s (in front of) 10,000 people so I think being in front of a stage like that constantly and being able to listen to crowd reactions has also given me the experience to get better and like (Royal Rumble) I think it was like 20,000 people and I think being on these big stages and doing them now with my eyes closed like it’s like “Oh okay”, this is really getting me ready for the main roster one day in a different way.”

On working with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker as AAA’s executive producer:

“Oh my god, Undertaker. First of all, I still can’t believe he’s my boss over there. That’s first of all, but look, I really admire him and, you know, hearing his advice and the way he thinks and also like the way he spends time with us in the ring, he will spend four or five hours in that ring helping the talent and um just giving us advice and even showing us like “you’ll get in there, he’ll move”. I admire him so much and I’ve learned so much from him and I’m so grateful he’s my boss and I’m so grateful he believes in me and trusts me and um you know, I have a title now, thankful to him. Truthfully, like I’ve gotten close to Undertaker and I think the work he’s doing in Mexico is phenomenal and it’s a lot. He came in at a time where it was a change for a lot of the talent over there and he’s had to put his foot down and just be different with the talent and show them the WWE way. I can’t believe he’s in my rehearsals. You know, and it’s like he’ll tell me in English and I’ll translate it in Spanish and we have a good little system going there. It works…Even if it’s not my match I’m the type of talent that it’s like I want my show to be great no matter if it’s my match or whose match. So, I’m going to try my best um to do the most I can for everybody. But it’s really funny. I have a good time. And it’s put me in positions to like learn other matches too and the way they do things and learn different psychology and just grow in every way because the more you know behind the scenes the more it helps you in the ring.”

