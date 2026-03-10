Update On Paul Heyman After Seth Rollins Attack

As we all know, Seth Rollins laid out WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman with a chair shot to the back during the post-Elimination Chamber episode of RAW last week.

Heyman was subsequently stretchered out and placed in an ambulance, which was revealed to be driven by LA Knight.

On Monday’s episode of RAW, Michael Cole provided an update on Heyman’s condition during commentary. Cole noted that Heyman suffered a cervical spinal contusion, facial lacerations, and a deviated septum.

As a result, Heyman has been ruled out indefinitely.

At this time, there is no information on when Heyman will return to WWE television, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Recently, Heyman has been associated with both The Vision and Brock Lesnar. His absence from television comes at a challenging time for The Vision, which is already facing difficulties due to injuries to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Reed suffered a torn bicep on the February 23rd episode of RAW, while Breakker has been sidelined since the RAW following the Royal Rumble, when he underwent surgery for a hernia.