Brie Bella Fires Back At Social Media Haters

Chelsea Green recently appeared as a guest on a podcast hosted by Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, where the trio shared a humorous exchange while discussing online criticism.

During the conversation, Brie Bella joked about how she deals with social media haters, delivering a blunt and comedic response to those who attack her online.

“Do you know what my big thing with social media haters are? Brave fingers, tiny wieners,” Brie said. “If you come at me, you just told me you had a tiny wiener.”

She added that she often laughs off negative comments rather than letting them affect her.

Nikki Bella then chimed in with a playful response of her own. “Now, in defense for the tiny, there’s incredible men with tiny wieners,” Nikki joked.

Green joined in on the banter, continuing the lighthearted tone of the discussion. “I think we’re talking like these men have tiny wieners and don’t know how to use it,” Green said.

Brie agreed, adding a classic saying about relationships. “It’s not the size of the ship, it’s the motion in the ocean.”

Nikki closed out the exchange by joking that many of the harshest critics online are simply frustrated individuals. “It’s dudes that don’t get laid. That’s what it is.”

The conversation was clearly intended as comedic commentary about dealing with online negativity, a topic the three wrestlers have frequently addressed throughout their careers.