Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee will defend her title against Bayley. Additionally, “The Original” El Grande Americano will compete against El Grande Americano in a singles match. “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, will make an appearance, and “The OTC,” Roman Reigns, will also be present.

