The road to WrestleMania 42 picks up steam tonight in “The Emerald City.”

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

On tap for the March 9 episode is Penta vs. OG El Grande Americano for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Oba Femi vs. Rusev, a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet and more.

Featured below are WWE Raw results for Monday, March 9, written by PWMania.com’s Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on Netflix.

WWE RAW RESULTS – MARCH 9, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always, and then we see a shot of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. as Michael Cole welcomes us to the latest stop on the road to WrestleMania. We then see a shot of the city of Seattle, WA., where Cole points out tonight’s show is emanating from.

The usual Superstar arrival shots are shown, and we see Penta, The Kabuki Warriors, Oba Femi, CM Punk and others. A video package looking at the ongoing issues involving Seth Rollins and The Vision airs. The video package wraps up and we settle inside the Climate Pledge Arena.

Adam Pearce Calls Out Seth Rollins

Cole informs us that tonight’s show kicks off with WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in the ring. He begins speaking about having to handle some business tonight. He mentions Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is in the building. He says it’s time for them to have a talk. He asks him to join him in the ring.

A mystery masked man hops over the barricade and jumps on the commentary desk. Once again a bunch of mystery masked men storm the ringside area and surround the ring. Fans chant “Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!” They begin entering the ring. One of them removes their mask and reveals himself as Rollins. The rest head out to ringside.

Adam Pearce tells him what’s going on with him and the masked men terrorizing his show has to stop. Not because The Vision doesn’t deserve it, but because Rollins just had surgery a few months ago and he can’t have unplanned chaos on his show. The Vision duo of Logan Paul and Austin Theory come out. Paul and Theory take turns on the mic.

They threaten Rollins on the mic as they head to the ring. As they do, however, we see the giant mass of mystery masked men fill the ring again and run around, camouflaging Rollins, who disappears. LA Knight and The Usos also end up out there blasting Paul and Theory with super kicks, while Knight beheads them with clotheslines.