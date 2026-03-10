Oba Femi Teases Possible Match With Brock Lesnar

By
James Hetfield
-
Brock Lesnar returns to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 Sunday
Brock Lesnar returns to WWE at SummerSlam 2025

WWE star Oba Femi discussed various topics with TV Insider, including the differences between being on the main roster and on NXT.

Femi said, “There is a lot more traveling on the main roster. A way bigger audience and platform. I’m glad that everything I was able to do over at NXT happened. I was able to translate to the main roster effortlessly, seamlessly. The crowd has been behind me. They know my schtick. They know what I do. The ruler is here to stay on the main roster.”

On whether anyone helped him to ease into the locker room:

“Nobody in particular on the road. I always have my mentors I go to, like my Ivar’s and my Coach [Matt] Bloom’s, so they have always been there for me. Nobody on the road, though.”

On dealing with the pressure that comes with massive expectations:

“It’s nothing I haven’t done before. I did that my whole NXT run. I’m doing that now. I’m good at dealing with pressure. That’s why I’m here. At least that’s why I think that’s why I’m here. Nothing changes. The same thing that brought me to the dance is the same thing I’m doing here.”

On his comparisons with Brock Lesnar:

“What a run for him. He had two separate runs, and they’ve both been fantastic. It would be really cool to face him. I know the fans have been asking for that match. It’s going to happen one day soon. What a run he has had: UFC champion, multiple-time WWE champion, Royal Rumble winner, dominance. What a way to cap it off by facing “The Ruler.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR