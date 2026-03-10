Backstage Update On WWE WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia Amid Iran War

According to an announcement made in September of last year, WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WWE has not yet released all the details for the event, and some fans are concerned it may be moved due to rising tensions in the region.

Recently, Israel and the U.S. launched an attack on Iran, which has led to increased tensions and conflict spreading to neighboring countries, including attacks by Iran on American bases in Saudi Arabia.

In a recent edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan asked whether the show could be relocated due to the ongoing conflict. It was indicated that while “anything is possible,” there are currently no plans to host the event elsewhere.

Sean Ross Sapp said it would take “a lot more” for WWE to consider moving the show, since there is significant financial incentive to keep it in Saudi Arabia. Sapp also noted that if WWE hasn’t extended its deal with Saudi Arabia, it would likely want to do so.

Previously, it was reported that the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) in Saudi Arabia earned the typical $55 million associated with similar events, while WrestleMania is expected to generate an even higher revenue.