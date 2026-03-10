Indi Hartwell Reveals How WWE 2K Video Game Scanning Process Works

TNA Wrestling star Indi Hartwell spoke with JXT about various topics, including how wrestlers are scanned for the WWE 2K video game franchise.

According to Hartwell, the scanning sessions involve multiple cameras and facial capture routines, along with several preparatory stages before the final in-game model is created.

She explained that the process typically starts without makeup to ensure the scanning system captures the most accurate representation of a wrestler’s facial structure.

During the session, wrestlers sit in a specialized scanning chair surrounded by cameras positioned at different angles. Hartwell revealed that these cameras capture overhead, side, and frontal images to construct a complete digital model of both the face and body.

Hartwell said, “The video game, you’re in a trailer and you’re sitting in a chair and then… the girls have no makeup on. Do you know about this? So like girls have no makeup on at first and then there’s just like a circle of cameras around you and there’s an iPad with Drake on it and Drake, like Drake the rapper. He’s making faces and you’ve got to copy the faces that he’s doing. So he’s like (makes angry face and smiles) like that and then you go get your makeup done and then you come back to the trailer and then there’s a camera up there, a camera there, a camera there and you just look like that, that and that. (moves head) Then they put your makeup onto all the expressions that you did.”

Part of the process also involves recreating a series of facial expressions. Hartwell joked that the system uses exaggerated looks similar to the playful expressions Drake makes in various memes. Wrestlers follow prompts displayed on a screen, making faces such as smirks, angry looks, and wide smiles while cameras record each movement.

After the initial capture, performers step away while their makeup is applied. They then return for another round of images so developers can map the cosmetic details over the base scan. This layered approach allows game designers to replicate both the performers’ natural features and their television appearances.

