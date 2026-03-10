Rhea Ripley Recalls Nearly Botching Move In WrestleMania Match With Charlotte Flair

Top WWE star Rhea Ripley appeared on Nina Drama’s Kick Stream to discuss various topics, including her nervousness about some of the moves she performed in her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley said, “So there’s been a couple where it’s like, the high-flying ones that I’ve done recently, I’ll do a little springboard into a headscissor, I’ll do around into a DDT. Those ones, I know I can do them but I still get nervous beforehand. But there was one move, I went into the match a little bit skeptical of it, and then in the match it kind of like f***ed up a little bit, but then I managed to hit it.”

On the suplex she nearly missed on Flair:

“It was against Charlotte Flair, and I used to do this thing where I’d stuff them in a powerbomb, I’d grab their hands through their legs and pop them around so they’re sitting on me, and I’d tuck them in and pick them up for a suplex, and I hit the suplex. And I remember because she’s so long and lanky, her legs are so long and it’s hard to do that against someone that’s tall. But I remember flipping her around, and I got her to sit here. And I tucked her head and I went for the suplex, and her legs caught on my hips. And then I’m like, ‘Oh no, oh no!’ And I literally — I don’t know what happened. I guess it was adrenaline, but I somehow managed to bicep curl her and shoulder press her up into the suplex. But it took a hot minute, and you see us both struggling And I was like, ‘I’ve gotta hit this. If I don’t, I’m not going to hear the end of it.’ And I somehow hit it, I don’t know how.”

