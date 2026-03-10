Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s post-NXT Vengeance Day episode of NXT, taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In tag team action, WWE NXT Champion Joe Hendry and WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne will face “Absolute” Ricky Saints and “All Ego” Ethan Page.

Previously announced matches include NQCC (Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights) competing against Lexis King and Uriah Connors in another tag team match. Additionally, Lainey Reid from Fatal Influence will battle Sol Ruca in a singles match.

Furthermore, Thea Hail will take on Wren Sinclair of WrenQCC in a Women’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Match. Lastly, in a Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match, WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy will compete against Eli Knight and “Super” Sean Legacy.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.