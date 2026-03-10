TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 3/5/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 249,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an increase of 6.87% from the previous week’s viewership of 233,000, as well as a rise of 33.33% from the prior week’s rating of 0.03 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these numbers do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

While the rating in the key 18-49 demographic has improved, it is still slightly lower than the series high of 0.05 achieved two weeks ago. The viewership for this episode was the highest since the February 12th episode, which reached a series high of 254,000 viewers.

It appears that TNA has established a stable audience, as the show has maintained a consistent viewership level over the past few weeks.

Additionally, TNA iMPACT lacks sufficient historical data from 2024 and 2025 for reliable comparisons. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT is averaging a 0.041 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 219,000 viewers.

This particular episode was headlined by TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater defending his title against “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth.

This was followed by a post-match segment featuring Slater, “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana, “The S.U.I.T” Daria Rae, and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella.