Matt Hardy Discusses Potential Hardy Boyz WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Pro wrestling legend and current TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently discussed various topics on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” including AJ Styles’ induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Hardy said, “I enjoyed it. I very happy for AJ. And apparently he has, you know, re-signed a deal with WWE. It seems like he’s gonna be sticking around, right? So very happy for him.”

On the possibility of a Hardy Boyz WWE Hall of Fame induction:

“And you know what, man, the more I thought about it, after you said that, you might be right, I could see John Cena going in there. I saw someone put up a graphic, said this is my guess for the Hall of Fame, and had me and Jeff in it. And who knows, anything’s possible when it’s all said and done, but I’ll be honest, I would rather going in Vegas than in Saudi Arabia, because more of my friends and family (can attend).”

On WWE loading up this year’s class:

“There’s a lot of things you say that are accurate, that sound really good, and you’re right. I mean, it would be a good time to stack up the Hall of Fame, especially get a lot of favorites out there, which, you know, they need to have as many people migrate to that city as they possibly can. So why not brand that Hall of Fame as the biggest Hall of Fame members?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

