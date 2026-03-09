Eric Bischoff Comments On Road Dogg’s WWE Exit And Creative Team Changes

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed various topics on his podcast, 83 Weeks, including Road Dogg’s exit from WWE and updates on the creative team.

Bischoff said, “Road Dog was actually let go in 2019 because I took a spot. That’s when I was hired… I didn’t last long. You know, I didn’t last four or five months, and they did bring Road Dogg back, and my reaction was the same as yours. This is Triple H, you know, putting his team together, which I understand, because look, creative is as much chemistry as it is talent. You’ve got to have the right people with the right personalities that know what they’re doing. But chemistry in a writer’s room is so absolutely fundamental to success, you could have one of the most creative people in that room, some of the best ideas you’ve ever heard. But if it doesn’t fit the room, if you really can’t create that collaborative kind of energy around an idea. It doesn’t matter whose idea it is. So I think part of it is was chemistry. And by that, I mean, because Road Dogg’s a super nice guy, easy, along with a fun person to be around, I didn’t spend a lot of time with him, but what little time I have, it’s pretty easy to figure out what Road Dogg’s all about. He’s good, but he’s old school. And what WWE has become is so polar opposite of what Road Dogg’s primary experience in the business has been, even when he was there before, you know Vince is there. You can say all you want to say about Vince, but there was a culture there, and the culture worked to a large extent.”

On where he believes things went wrong for Road Dogg in WWE:

“It was a successful culture, and people like Road Dog and William Regal, could coexist in that room and still maintain their value to the team because of their experience and because of their history and because their personalities fit the room, I don’t know, because I’m not in it, but from the outside looking in, it has become so corporate that a guy like Road Dog, who’s not a corporate guy, he didn’t come up in a corporate environment. He probably never aspired to be in a corporate environment, almost sure we could bet on that, but now he’s a square peg that’s being forced into this round corporate hole. And I don’t think it’s whether or not he was good at ideas, I just think the fit no longer fits. The suit no longer fits. He was in the wrong room, in the wrong environment. So incredibly talented guy, I’m sure, probably has valuable ideas and could probably do really well in a different environment, but in that corporate, sanitized, ultra corporate environment, a guy like Road Dog is going to struggle.”

