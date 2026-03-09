Brie Bella Talks Wrestling Again And Her Kids Watching Her Perform

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella appeared on Access Hollywood to discuss a variety of topics, including her return to the ring.

Bella said, “Oh my gosh, so good. It feels like home. Like every time we step in, even though it’s been forever, but every time we step in, it’s like Groundhog’s Day. I’m like, ‘Wait, we just like did this, right?”

On her kids watching her wrestle for the first time:

“Yes, which is amazing. Because I swear, boys are wrestlers in the making. And then Birdie, she’s been to some but she never really remembered what we did. So now they’re going to I feel like it will actually like stay in their memory. It was funny because when they saw us doing that promo you just saw, and I was like, ‘I’m finally home.’ My kids were like, ‘Wait, no, she’s not. She’s not home.’ Like, they’re really worried that all of a sudden I was going to be staying the night at WWE forever.”

