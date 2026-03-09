Aleister Black Calls His First Year Back In WWE A “Massive Success”

WWE star Aleister Black discussed various topics with The Stunner, including his feelings about returning to the company after his first year.

Black said, “First and foremost, I consider it a massive success. A lot more work, a lot more things that I have done inside the ring and outside the ring. I like being busy; once I feel like I am not busy, I feel like I am not doing something right. The amount of work I have had within WWE has been a lot, which is good. Several main events, headlining several Smackdown episodes, merchandise sales, commercials, various interviews, and then obviously as of recently, working the main event with Randy Orton and beating him. I cannot really complain when it comes to that. Can we do better? We can always do better. Even if I would have been at the highest of highest of echelons, I would still find things of myself that I would be like, ‘I can improve on this or I can improve on that.’ So, I consider it to be a very good year, very fruitful, very exciting, and very diverse. A lot of changes, a lot of new things. I was happy that I was able to bring over something that I was working on at the end of my first run when we did the Dark Father. This whole corrupting people character that was going to start with the Dark Father and obviously had its life in AEW for a minute, bringing that over to WWE, I feel like it has a lot more legs. With Randy, it has not even seeded as much as it is going to, which is a really cool prospect for me. I should be very happy and excited to be doing what I am doing. It feels very good.”

On working with Zelina:

“Initially the idea for that was also at the end of my initial stint with WWE. It was something that we filmed some vignettes for as a test run asked for by creative. They wanted to see it, we came up with some suggestions, we did some takes, and they really liked it. It was eventually always going to venture that way regardless of anything. Coming back, it was coined initially in a way brought to me. As time progressed, I think the company saw that there was an opening there and they wanted to venture to it. Then they presented it back to me and they asked me for some ideas and we kind of started mixing some stuff in. I think it came at a good time and allowed for yet another part of that character to manifest. My wife has been a manager and a wrestler, but she has never been a manager wrestler within this type of setting. For her, there are a lot of windows and rooms to venture out and test some grounds. It is a different and exciting thing for both of us.”