Drew McIntyre Reacts To CM Punk’s Personal Shot At Roman Reigns

Top WWE star Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the Complex Graps podcast, where he discussed several topics.

One of the highlights included World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk referencing Roman Reigns’ late father, Sika, during a promo segment and vowing to bury Reigns alongside his father.

McIntyre said, “I mean, I can’t make comments about things said on the microphone to try and get in people’s heads. I’ve said the worst things imaginable to people, and Punk is trying to get in Roman’s head by saying the worst thing imaginable. So, I imagine Roman’s going to come back next week and punch him in his face. And that’s probably what they need at this point, is not talk each other to death, is to start throwing some bombs. And I’ve been in the ring with both of them. I know how, you know, it kills me to say like how good Punk is and how good Roman is. So, when they start throwing bombs, it’s going to be interesting. But he wants to get that personal. I know what Roman can do when you get that personal. I said some horrible things about him in the past. He made my life hell for years. So, I’m curious to see the fallout of that. I won’t watch it live. I’ll watch the clip because I’m focused on one thing, the show that’s been the better show since they had their little first showdown, and that’s SmackDown.”

On whether he really thinks Punk is the worst person alive:

“I mean, there’s probably like worse, you know, people if we’re going to get real political and stuff, which I’m never going to do, but in the world of professional wrestling, he’s the worst human being. Yeah.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)