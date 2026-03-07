WWE Plans To Use Dragon Lee Unmasking Controversy In Storyline

Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW featured a match between Dragon Lee and GUNTHER, which ended in a controversial moment when GUNTHER removed Lee’s mask while he was in a sleeper hold.

This incident drew significant attention because the camera angle captured Lee’s face, leading to a true unmasking.

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources have indicated that the controversy surrounding the unmasking could be used to advance the storyline, particularly given the strong reactions from fans online.

The report also noted that WWE sources confirmed the choice of camera angle was intentional, intended to highlight that specific moment.

Furthermore, no complaints have been received from those involved in the storyline. If WWE had wished to downplay the incident, they could have easily edited it out for social media, but they chose not to.

Currently, there is no specific information about the storyline’s future direction, but WWE plans to move forward with it and may leverage online reactions to the incident.