More WWE ID Signings Expected In The Coming Weeks

According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE have revealed that more ID deals will be announced in the coming weeks.

This follows last weekend’s announcement that Jariel Rivera has joined the program. The report also mentioned that several women have been signed under the developmental program, although the names of these signings, the number of potential additions, and the timeline for their announcement have not yet been disclosed.

The program, launched in October 2024, aims to recruit independent wrestlers to contracts, granting them access to WWE resources while allowing them to continue performing on the indie circuit.

Numerous wrestling schools are affiliated with the program, including Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and the Nightmare Factory, run by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. Talent under these contracts often compete in matches at WWE Evolve events.

Currently, the Women’s Champion is Laynie Luck, who won the vacant title in November.

The previous WWE ID Women’s Champion, Kylie Rae, vacated the title in September due to her pregnancy. Rae was the inaugural champion. Luck earned her WWE ID contract by winning the title.