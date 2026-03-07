Video: Cody Rhodes Wins Undisputed WWE Title On SmackDown

The main event of Friday’s post-WWE Elimination Chamber episode of SmackDown featured “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, going up against “The Scottish Warrior,” Drew McIntyre, as he sought to reclaim the title McIntyre had taken from him.

In a thrilling 20-minute match, both competitors came close to securing victory, but the finish ultimately favored Rhodes. Frustrated with the referee, McIntyre headbutted him and then went outside to grab a chair. However, Jacob Fatu intervened, entering the ring to take the chair away from McIntyre.

This allowed Rhodes to roll McIntyre up for a near fall. McIntyre then executed a Future Shock DDT, but when he attempted a Claymore kick, Rhodes dodged and responded with a Cody Cutter, followed by Cross Rhodes to secure the win and reclaim the championship.

This victory marks Rhodes’ third reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion, ending McIntyre’s third reign at 57 days.

McIntyre had previously defeated Rhodes on January 9th in Germany during a Three Stages of Hell match to win the title. Rhodes is now set to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42, as Orton is next in line for a title shot due to his victory in the Elimination Chamber.