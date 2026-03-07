Billy Gunn Believes Vince McMahon Could Find A Way To Buy WWE Back

Pro wrestling legend Billy Gunn spoke with Jackpot City Casino about various topics, including his belief that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon will “find a way” to buy the company back if he chooses to do so.

Gunn said, “It’s Vince. Like, that should answer itself. He will find a way. Let’s look at his history, right? He started a phenomenon, a global phenomenon, off of nothing. He turned it into a gigantic whatever we want to call it. And to figure out how to get back in there? No, it’s not surprising. It’s Vince everybody. An unstoppable force? He is, because he knows his business. There’s nobody that knows the business as good as he. Yeah, he’s lost back in the day once in a while, but he still knows what he’s doing, and if he wants it back, he’ll figure out a way to get it back.”

On the difference between McMahon and Tony Khan:

“Vince is super intense and very intimidating. When Vince talks, you do exactly what he says. There is no negotiating; you might briefly consider a “what if,” but quickly concede, ‘Never mind, I’ll do it the way you want.’ Flexibility is the key difference between AEW and WWE. Tony Khan is more apt to listen to talent. While he has a vision, he isn’t rigidly fixated on it. In contrast, Vince McMahon is fixated on the direction, leaving very little flexibility. It’s like moving steel compared to moving rubber. Tony is very flexible, allowing guys who know what they’re doing to structure the approach to achieve his desired outcome. With Vince, if you think a different approach might work better, your way doesn’t matter. Vince knows the way to get there, and while he is right nine times out of ten, you would like to have some creative play in the process. Tony allows that, and Vince did not.”

On AJ Styles’ WWE Hall of Fame induction:

“Because if he’s not inducted, who do you induct in the Hall of Fame? He’s an amazing person. He’s an amazing entertainer and performer. He went from one company to another and made just as much as an impact. He makes an impact everywhere he goes because he’s just that good. And I think him still working and being able to be inducted in the Hall of Fame is really cool. I think that’s awesome. Why not while he’s still fresh in everybody’s mind? Why wait 10 years and induct him when our generation goes away by then? But I think it’s amazing.”

On his belief that GUNTHER should have more heat as the career killer:

“Do I like Gunther’s ‘legend killer’ gimmick? I kind of like what they’re doing with him. His win over Goldberg was one thing, but I feel the push with John Cena was a bit too much, in my opinion. I think Gunther is great and excellent in his heel role. Should he have beaten Cena? 100 percent. But I feel the steam he could have had is a little diminished and I don’t know why. It’s just a feeling. He beats Goldberg and AJ and Cena, but I feel he needs to be further on than he is. I feel he should be smoking hot right now after those three right there, but I feel he does not have the total heat that he should have right now.”