Bianca Belair Was Originally Set To Face Jade Cargill At WrestleMania

Bianca Belair was originally scheduled to challenge for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42, but ongoing complications from surgery have reportedly forced WWE to change those plans.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original direction for WrestleMania was for Jade Cargill to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Belair. Internally, Belair had reportedly been penciled in to win either the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber to set up the match in Las Vegas.

However, Belair has been sidelined since WrestleMania 41 after suffering a broken knuckle during a Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

The injury initially appeared minor, with expectations that Belair would be back within a few months. Instead, complications following finger surgery have extended the recovery period to nearly a full year.

Belair recently shared an update on social media, revealing that her rehabilitation process remains difficult.

She explained that her finger frequently “stiffens back up,” forcing her to restart painful therapy exercises every hour in an effort to prevent scar tissue buildup.

With Belair unable to compete, WWE creative shifted the direction of the SmackDown women’s title match. Ripley ultimately earned the WrestleMania opportunity after winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in Chicago, defeating competitors including Tiffany Stratton and Raquel Rodriguez.

As a result, the WrestleMania championship match is now set to feature Jade Cargill defending against Rhea Ripley.

Belair’s absence has also contributed to a broader reshuffling of the women’s division heading into WrestleMania. Reports indicate WWE is considering up to six women’s matches across the two-night event.

Other key matches currently expected include Stephanie Vaquer defending the Women’s World Championship against Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan. A potential Women’s Intercontinental Championship rematch between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch is also reportedly being discussed.

At this time, WWE has not announced a timetable for Belair’s return. While there is internal hope she could appear during WrestleMania week in a non-wrestling role, she remains listed on the roster without an official return date.

WrestleMania 42 will take place April 18–19, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.