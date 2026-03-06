Ryan Cabrera Says He Received Death Threats From Alexa Bliss Fans

Musician Ryan Cabrera recently revealed disturbing details about the harassment he experienced after marrying Alexa Bliss.

During an interview with Joel Madden, Cabrera spoke about the backlash and threats he received from some fans following the couple’s relationship becoming public.

According to Cabrera, the situation escalated beyond online harassment and eventually required legal action. “The amount of death threats I’ve gotten since that. Especially in the beginning,” Cabrera said.

He explained that the situation became particularly serious about three years ago when a stalker began appearing near their home. “We had to get a stalker put in jail. It took over a year to make it happen, but he was showing up at our house on the front lawn.”

Cabrera said the threats he received on social media became increasingly alarming, with messages referencing specific personal details. “I was getting all these death threats on Instagram and a lot of it got too detailed, like where we lived and all these things.”

According to Cabrera, the individual believed he was actually married to Alexa Bliss and had allegedly sent large sums of money to someone he thought was the WWE star. “He thought he was married to Alexa. Something was going on and he sent, from what he said, like over $400,000,” Cabrera explained.

The situation became even more unsettling when Cabrera encountered a suspicious individual outside his home. “I was leaving the house one day to go golf with my dad for his birthday and I saw a dude in camouflage in the bushes.”

Bliss and Cabrera married in 2022 and later welcomed their daughter Hendrix. Despite the frightening ordeal, the situation was eventually resolved after authorities intervened and the stalker was arrested.