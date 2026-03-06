Seth Rollins Opens Up About Surprise Return At Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins made a dramatic return during WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, revealing himself as the masked attacker who targeted Logan Paul.

Rollins had been absent from WWE programming since October 2025 after suffering a torn rotator cuff during a match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel. During his time away, he was also written out of the faction he originally founded, The Vision, after Bron Breakker turned on him and remained aligned with Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, Rollins reflected on the moment he returned in front of the Chicago crowd at the United Center. “I was under the ring, coming out, and feeling the chaos happening around us. The United Center was electric,” Rollins said. “It’s my moment to shine. I’m getting in there, staring across from that idiot Logan Paul, so excited I get to stomp his head into the ground.”

Rollins explained that the most difficult part of the surprise was remaining completely still under the ring while waiting for the right moment. “The hardest part was staying still because the adrenaline was off the charts.”

The return played out as a carefully planned setup. Rollins reportedly used a decoy masked figure to distract arena security before sneaking into the chamber structure. Once inside, he delivered a Stomp to Logan Paul, allowing Cody Rhodes to eliminate Paul from the match.

The confrontation appears to have set the stage for a potential WrestleMania showdown between Rollins and Paul. The storyline escalated further on WWE Raw when Rollins and LA Knight were involved in the on-screen “kidnapping” of Paul Heyman.

Despite the physical appearance, Rollins is reportedly still not medically cleared for full competition. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce stated on television that Rollins remains on indefinite leave following surgery, although he is believed to be nearing a return.

The original creative direction reportedly involved Rollins facing Bron Breakker at WrestleMania, but that plan changed after Breakker suffered a significant hernia injury. With that program now unlikely, WWE appears to be shifting toward a potential match between Rollins and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 42.