Triple H Confirms New Start Time For WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE initially listed an early start time for both nights of WrestleMania 42, but this was only for ticket holders. The official website was still showing a broadcast start time of 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

However, this has now changed. WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced on his official Twitter (X) account the updated early start times.

The new graphic reveals that the broadcast will now begin at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on both Night 1, Saturday, April 18th, and Night 2, Sunday, April 19th.

This means the start time for the two-night premium live event has been moved up by 1 hour on both nights.

Triple H wrote, “For it all…in the main event of #WrestleMania. The BITW vs The OTC… @espn in US | @netflix internationally,” confirming CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Title in the main event.

WrestleMania 42 is rumored to feature between 14 and 16 matches across both nights.