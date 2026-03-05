Lola Vice Reveals How She Started Dating Damian Priest

Lola Vice recently opened up about how her relationship with Damian Priest began.

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, the NXT star explained that the two had been friends for years before their relationship eventually turned romantic.

“We were always friends and I always admired him,” Vice said. “He was always one of my favorite wrestlers actually because, number one, we share a similar culture.”

Vice highlighted the connection they share through their Latino heritage. Priest, who is Puerto Rican and grew up in the Bronx, represented a style of cultural pride that she felt stood out in WWE.

“You know, he’s Puerto Rican from the Bronx. I’m from Miami. We have that Latino background, but I always felt like he represented and mixed in being Hispanic in WWE the best way that I’ve seen.”

According to Vice, their friendship continued for about two years before anything developed between them. During that time, Priest would often offer advice and support as she continued establishing herself within WWE.

“I did a Main Event match at Raw and I remember he was there giving me advice. I actually met him at the Performance Center.”

Eventually, the two decided to go out together, which ultimately led to their relationship.

“One day I just agreed to go to dinner with him and then the rest was history.”

Vice has continued to rise within the NXT women’s division while Priest remains a major presence on WWE’s main roster.