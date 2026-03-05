WWE Promotes Senior Writer Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Former WWE senior writer and producer Alexandra Williams has announced that she has been promoted to Vice President and Lead Writer for WWE Raw ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Williams shared the news in a post on LinkedIn, outlining her expanded responsibilities as part of WWE’s creative leadership team. In her new role, she will oversee the creative direction for Monday Night Raw, one of the longest-running weekly programs in cable television.

“As VP and Lead Writer for WWE’s flagship live program, I oversee all creative development for Monday Night RAW — one of cable television’s longest-running and highest-rated weekly shows,” Williams wrote.

Her duties include working directly with executive leadership and the writing team to develop storylines, character arcs, and major event build-ups for premium live events such as WrestleMania and Survivor Series.

Williams explained that her role involves guiding the entire creative process, from weekly episode planning to long-term narrative strategies that shape the direction of WWE programming.

“I help drive the full creative process from episode rundowns to long-form narrative strategy, developing complex characters and compelling feuds that deepen audience engagement across live broadcasts, digital platforms, and social media.”

She also noted that her approach to storytelling incorporates performance analytics and audience data to help shape programming decisions.

“My work is informed by an analytical approach — tracking segment performance, audience trends, and viewership data to make real-time and long-term programming decisions.”

Williams credited her work alongside talent, producers, and company leadership with helping WWE achieve strong live event attendance and revenue growth in recent years, particularly as the company continues to expand under TKO Group Holdings.

Her promotion comes as WWE enters the final stretch of the build toward WrestleMania 42, with Raw continuing to serve as a central platform for the company’s biggest storylines.