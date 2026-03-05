Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Royce Keys

Royce Keys made his WWE debut in January at the 2026 Royal Rumble event, where he competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, as previously reported by PWMania.com. However, he has not yet appeared on WWE television, despite being featured on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, “What’s Your Story?”, and participating in several dark matches before SmackDown.

According to BodySlam+, WWE has been using these dark matches to provide Keys with in-ring experience while the creative team determines his future direction. The report also indicated that WWE and Keys have filmed promotional vignettes for him, which are expected to air soon.

Sources have suggested that SmackDown will be the brand where Keys primarily competes, even though WWE has not officially announced his brand affiliation following his Royal Rumble appearance.

Despite not having formally re-debuted, WWE has actively promoted his appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast across its programming.