Brian Pillman Confirmed For WWE 2K26 DLC

WWE NXT star Lexis King recently announced on his official Twitch channel that his late father, the legendary Brian Pillman, will be featured in WWE 2K26 as part of an upcoming DLC pack.

The announcement was shared in a video posted to Twitter (X) by 2K Games.

King said, “Ladies and gentlemen, it has been a dream of mine to reclaim my birthright and take what belongs to me in the WWE. And that dream is quickly becoming a reality, because I just heard through the grapevine that the WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass number three is going to include the legendary Brian Pillman. That’s right. You’re gonna get to play as me, you’re gonna get to play as my father, and you’re gonna get to play with us as a tag team. And of course, you’re gonna make us the tag team champions, because it belongs to us and it is my birthright.”

The WWE Ringside Pass is the downloadable content (DLC) for WWE 2K26, scheduled for release on March 13th.

If you pre-order one of the special editions of the game—either the King of Kings Edition, the Attitude Era Edition, or the Monday Night War Edition—you will gain access to the game early on March 6th.

