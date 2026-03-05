WWE EVOLVE Succession II Results – March 4, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE Succession II at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– The Vanity Project chatted backstage about girls and Jackson Drake retaining his title over Cappuccino Jones later.

– Harlem Lewis defeated Brooks Jensen via pinfall. Lewis was interviewed after the match about how he’s going for the title.

– WWE Women’s ID Champion Laynie Luck was spotlighted in a vignette.

– Kendal Grey (c) defeated PJ Vasa via pinfall in a Street Fight to retain her WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship.

– Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins jumped Tate Wilder in the parking lot earlier this week, seen via security footage.

– The Vanity Project’s Jackson Drake (c) defeated Cappuccino Jones via pinfall to retain his WWE EVOLVE Championship. Harlem Lewis took out all of The Vanity Project after the match to make a statement.