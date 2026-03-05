Kendal Grey’s Time In WWE EVOLVE Expected To End Soon

WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey successfully defended her title against PJ Vasa during the EVOLVE: Succession II special last night. This match was officially announced following a contract signing on the February 18th episode of the show.

According to BodySlam+, Grey’s time with the brand is expected to end soon, although no further details have been provided. The status of the EVOLVE Women’s Championship remains uncertain at this time. After her significant victory over Vasa, Grey engaged in a back-and-forth exchange with Tyra Mae Steele, who hinted at a potential challenge for the title.

Kendal Grey has been the EVOLVE Women’s Champion since defeating the inaugural champion, Kali Armstrong, at the first EVOLVE: Succession special on October 15th of last year. Grey’s win over Vasa marked her eighth successful title defense. Notably, three of these defenses occurred on WWE NXT, where she has been active in the title picture.

Grey previously challenged for the NXT Women’s Championship at a live event on February 7th and teamed with Wren Sinclair in a #1 contenders tag team match for the Women’s Championship on the February 10th episode. Additionally, Grey challenged for the title during NXT New Year’s Evil after winning the 2025 women’s Iron Survivor match.