Rey Fenix Reacts To Penta Winning WWE Intercontinental Title

This past Monday night, during the post-WWE Elimination Chamber episode of RAW, Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Recently, Rey Fenix, a fellow WWE star and Penta’s real-life brother, took to his Instagram account to congratulate Penta on his significant victory, expressing his pride in his brother and former tag team partner in the Lucha Bros.

Fenix wrote, “Congratulations, my cool brother! ❤️ No one deserves this award more than you! Your discipline and love for this sport will bring you so much more than this. I’m so proud to be your brother. Congrats, brother, you will always be my favorite wrestler. I love you. @penta_zero_miedo I miss sharing the ring with you, but now I think, would it be good to relive old times? #AN1M0 #MexaKing #LuchaBrothers #0Miedo”

Penta and Fenix have previously teamed up under the name Lucha Bros. in various promotions, where they held multiple tag team titles, including championships in AAA, AEW, TNA Wrestling (formerly known as iMPACT Wrestling), and MLW.

Fenix is currently signed to WWE and is part of the SmackDown roster.

His last match for WWE took place on the February 26 edition of Main Event, where he defeated Angel in a singles match.