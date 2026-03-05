GUNTHER Addresses Tapping Out To Jey Uso At WrestleMania

WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER appeared on the podcast What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, where he discussed various topics, including tapping out to World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 last year.

GUNTHER said, “With Jey, at the moment, that’s the thing. I can swallow my pride. When it’s over, it’s over. I have no issue with that. If the audience views that as a weakness, let them be. It’s alright!”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

