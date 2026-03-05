Trick Williams Explains Working Under Shawn Michaels In NXT vs Triple H

WWE star Trick Williams recently appeared on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, where he discussed various topics, including the differences between working under Shawn Michaels in NXT and Triple H on the main roster.

Williams said, “Oh man, I think both are great in their own right. I mean, Shawn Michaels has to babysit a little bit more, because NXT is younger talent, newer talent who’s still trying to figure out their way in the business. So he has to be hands-on and probably, like I said, babysit way more. Where Triple H is awesome, he’s just kind of — he sits back and sees who you are. He decides how he wants to present you. So he’s more doing the polishing and the brushing up on — like at this point, SmackDown [and] RAW, you’re supposed to be a pro. This is the big leagues, so he’s not babysitting. He’s making you a star to the next level.”

On making the move to the main roster:

“It was pretty strange, you know. Being called a rookie all over again. Like, ‘Oh shoot, nobody cares about my two NXT Championships, the TrickNA, TNA World Champion. Let’s talk about it? All of that was kind of erased. But you know, I’m okay with that because that’s what keeps you hungry. That’s what keeps you grinding, and it gives you a hill to climb to get back to the top. Which I think is the best part about the whole game in the first place. So yeah, it was humbling.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)