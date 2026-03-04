Backstage News On Planned Changes To WWE World Tag Team Title Feud

This past Monday night, the post-WWE Elimination Chamber episode of RAW featured a match between Jimmy Uso and Austin Theory.

The match ended in a disqualification when Logan Paul interfered. Following the match, a brawl erupted between The Usos and The Vision, indicating that this could lead to a feud over the World Tag Team Titles.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that prior to recent injuries, The Usos were set to engage in a significant tag team title feud with a Vision tag team, likely involving Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. However, when Seth Rollins got injured, it was speculated that the feud would shift to The Usos facing Reed and Logan Paul, or possibly Austin Theory.

Meltzer further noted that with both Reed and Breakker now sidelined due to injuries, Theory and Paul are the only remaining members of The Vision available to challenge The Usos. It seems likely that Theory and Paul will have a chance to compete for the World Tag Team Titles against The Usos in the near future.

This follows an attack on The Usos by The Vision last week on WWE SmackDown, which resulted in them being taken away in an ambulance. Consequently, Jey Uso was forced to pull out of the Elimination Chamber Match, with Paul stepping in to replace him.

WWE has not yet announced when the potential tag team title match featuring The Usos against The Vision will take place, but updates will be provided as they become available.