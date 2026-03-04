Viewership Numbers For February 23rd Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on February 23 averaged 2.8 million global viewers, with a total of 5.6 million hours watched.

This represents a 3.7% increase compared to the February 16 episode, which had 2.7 million global viewers.

In terms of rankings, this episode placed 7th globally and was in the top 10 in 21 countries. The rankings by country included: Bolivia (#4), Bahamas (#10), Canada (#9), Chile (#10), Ecuador (#8), Guatemala (#6), Honduras (#7), Mexico (#7), Nicaragua (#6), Panama (#7), El Salvador (#8), Trinidad and Tobago (#6), United States (#5), United Kingdom (#10), Egypt (#5), Bahrain (#6), India (#9), Jordan (#10), Kuwait (#6), Sri Lanka (#6), and Saudi Arabia (#6).

Based on available data, WWE RAW is averaging 2.867 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, down from 3.35 million in the same period in 2025.

The February 23 episode featured a tribute segment to “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.