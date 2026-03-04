Matt Riddle Involved In Confrontation With Fan At Indie Wrestling Event

According to F4WOnline.com, former WWE star Matt Riddle was involved in a physical confrontation with a fan at a Boca Raton Championship Wrestling event on Sunday, March 1st.

The report noted that the fan, James Michael Oja, Jr., has previously issued challenges online to various professional wrestlers, including Riddle, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and AJ Francis.

In a video shared on Oja, Jr.’s Instagram account, Riddle is seen approaching him while he is seated in the front row behind the barricade. At the time, Riddle was wrestling Stallion Rogers, and the action had moved outside the ring when the incident occurred. Riddle exchanges words with Oja, Jr. before shoving him in the face. However, the exact provocation for the altercation remains unclear.

The caption for the video documenting the incident between Riddle and Oja Jr. reads, “Hide behind a barricade, you cheap shot sissy #bigdaddyalphasupervisor #constructionworker #wrestlingmemes #wrestlingfans #indiewrestling.”

Riddle was released by WWE in September 2023 after he accused a Port Authority police officer of sexually assaulting him while he was at JFK Airport on September 10. Additionally, he reportedly failed multiple drug tests in 2022, which resulted in Riddle entering rehab.