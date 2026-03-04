WWE LFG Spoilers From March 3 Taping

WWE continues to tape matches for the upcoming season of WWE LFG, which airs as part of WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E.

At the WWE NXT on The CW Network taping on March 3 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, three matches were filmed for a future episode of WWE LFG on A&E.

The following are quick-match spoiler results from the 3/3 WWE LFG on A&E taping in “The Sunshine State”:

WWE continues to film matches and content for WWE LFG on A&E.

In addition to the live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night, March 3, 2026, matches were also taped inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for an upcoming episode of WWE LFG on A&E.

Featured below are complete WWE LFG quick-match spoiler results from the 3/3 taping:

* Jeremy Borash and Vic Joseph were on commentary.

* Dorian Van Dux defeated Tristan Angels.

* Apollo Crews and Elijah Holyfield defeated Harley Riggins and Kam Hendrix.