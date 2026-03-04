WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 2/27/2026

WrestleNomics reports that Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.379 million viewers, with a 0.34 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks an increase of 23.90% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.113 million and a rise of 17.34% from the prior week’s rating of 0.29 in the same demographic.

The latest numbers put SmackDown back in line with its episode from February 6th, which earned a rating of 0.35 in the key 18-49 demographic and drew 1.459 million viewers. That episode was also a go-home show for Elimination Chamber.

Current data indicates that WWE SmackDown is averaging a rating of 0.278 in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.148 million viewers in 2026, compared to 0.462 and 1.533 million viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by The Vision’s Logan Paul facing “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.