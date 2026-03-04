Gunther Gives High Praise To Ludwig Kaiser, Talks About His Own Goals In WWE

Gunther joined Cody Rhodes for an in-depth sit-down interview on the latest episode of his “So What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast this week.

While on the popular program hosted by “The American Nightmare,” the current WWE Superstar dubbed “The Career-Killer” offered high praise for his former Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser, while also discussing his own goals in WWE.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On if he knows what he wants to achieve next in WWE: “Yeah, but not in the sense of like I never had that list of ‘That’s what I want to achieve, I want to win this’ or whatever. It’s more like, I don’t know, I always kind of want to grow in the responsibility I can take on, if that makes sense. I feel like that’s what kind of drives me, where it’s like, ‘Okay, I’ve mastered this very difficult situation. Okay, now I can master something even more difficult.’ I see it kind of like in that sense. And I guess in our world that automatically means like titles, big matches, and all of that.”

On if he feels he’s the best wrestler in the world: “See, I don’t think about that. I don’t know. At least one of, It’s hard to say.”

On Ludwig Kaiser being ‘underratedly charismatic’ and very talented: “Yeah, 100 percent. I think he’s underratedly charismatic and he’s a really good talker. Like, I always tell him, it’s like, you need to go to Hollywood at some point, because he’s got something for the whole acting thing. Like, I always tell him, I think he would have been an amazing, like, theater actor or something like that. Because he’s very talented with languages, too. So, yeah, very, very, very talented person. When it comes to the wrestling side, yeah, of course.”

Listen to the complete Gunther interview via the media player embedded below.

(H/T to Joseph Currier & F4WOnline.com)