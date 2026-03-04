Jeff Jarrett Calls AJ Styles The ‘Face Of Modern Wrestling’

WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed about various topics, including the retirement of AJ Styles..

Jarrett said, “I could not be happier for the guy. Getting to work with him was super special. It always takes me back to the creation of the X-Division. At the beginning, there were so many questions and doubts about the X-Division. I was adamant that it wasn’t about weight limits; it was about no limits.”

On why Styles is considered the face of modern wrestling:

“Look at today’s style of wrestling–the 2026 modern style–that’s the X Division from ’03, ’04, ’05, ’06, ’07. You think of [Samoa] Joe, [Christopher] Daniels, Sonjay [Dutt], and so many others. And AJ is the face of that. That’s why AJ is the face of modern wrestling. I’m super grateful to have worked with him in the ring and behind the scenes with him. I feel very blessed to be a part of AJ Styles’ career.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)