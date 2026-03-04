Spoilers: WWE LFG Taping Results From 3/3/2026

WWE taped an episode of the upcoming season of LFG on Tuesday night during NXT, which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, before the show.

Full spoilers are provided below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Dorian Van Dux def. Tristan Angels.

– Apollo Crews and Elijah Holyfield def. Harley Riggins and Kam Hendrix.

As of now, there is no update on when WWE LFG will begin airing its third season. The first season aired from mid-February to May of last year, while the second season ran from June 22 to October 5, both on A&E. Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele were the winners of the first season, while Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye claimed victory in the second season.

Taping for WWE LFG started in December, and the upcoming season will feature Natalya as a coach, with Kevin Owens also expected to take on a coaching role. There have been no reports yet on which coaches will return from the first two seasons, but updates will be provided as they become available.