Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a Women’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Match, Thea Hail will face Wren Sinclair of WrenQCC. Additionally, in a Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match, WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy will compete against Eli Knight and “Super” Sean Legacy.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

