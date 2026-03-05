Raquel Rodriguez Calls Bianca Belair Her Biggest Competition

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez appeared on the latest edition of RAW Recap to discuss various topics, including the only woman she believes can provide her with decent competition in the ring.

Rodriguez said, “I get a little bit of a choice here, huh? Let’s say, let’s say. Ooh. Well, that’s a tough one, you know? Because there are some women that I still would love to face. And I don’t think she’ll be back in time for WrestleMania. But Bianca Belair, you know? If she can get that finger back to working great, I would love to step into the ring with Bianca Belair. She’s the only woman at the moment that I can think of who can give me some decent competition in the ring. So when the EST is ready and when Big Sexy is IC champion, then we’ll talk.”

On how winning the Women’s Intercontinental Title will get The Judgment Day back on track:

“Don’t you worry about that because next week, when I win this multi-women match gimmick that’s happening or whatever, and I get my chance to have that IC title, that is gonna bring the family back together. That is what is gonna put us back on the map, and Judgment Day is gonna continue to run, all of WWE, like we have been doing this entire time. La Guerita’s gonna be champion. Big Sexy is gonna be champion. El Sucio is gonna be champion. We’re all gonna be champions, and then we’re all gonna laugh because it’s gonna be amazing. We’re gonna have a big party, and no one will be invited but The Judgment Day *Laughs*.”

On Danhausen being invited to the Clubhouse:

“I mean, maybe if we want, like, some entertainment or something, you know? I wanna see the guy do a little dance or maybe if he can make us laugh, for some reason. But if he isn’t gonna bring anything to the table other than his weird makeup and that awkward feeling, ah, nah, he’s not allowed in the clubhouse, sorry. And the jar of teeth. The teeth, too. Nobody wants that, Megan. What are you gonna do with a jar of teeth? No, I’d keep that far away from me. Yeah, yeah. Nobody wants no jar. And whose teeth are they? You know, that’s kind of gross and unsanitary. Can we talk about that? No, that’s right. How’s he taking that through TSA? Does he travel through TSA? I don’t know where he keeps the jar of teeth in there. It doesn’t stay fragile anywhere on the box, so that thing’s gonna break easily. He’s gonna lose all those teeth. I feel bad if that’s his hobby on the side, you know?”

