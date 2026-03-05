Raquel Rodriguez Wants Match Against AJ Lee

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently appeared on RAW Recap to discuss various topics, including the potential of facing Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee in the near future.

Rodriguez said, “It would mean the world to get to face AJ Lee. She is obviously amazing in her own right. We’ve all looked up to her. We are all so excited to have her back in this locker room. She showed us that she has not lost a step at all at Elimination Chamber. The battle that she put on with Becky Lynch was phenomenal, but it does make me hungrier, and it does make me excited because she won’t be the first legend I step into the ring with. Remember when I had Trish Stratus in my arms and I rag-dolled her until she couldn’t even really move anymore, and then I just threw her right on the mat. And no offense to AJ Lee, but what is she? About the same size as Trish Stratus? I’ll be happy to rag-doll her and send her home with CM Punk as soon as Dominik Mysterio is done with him again or maybe even if JD wants to take a whack at it.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)