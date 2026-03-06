WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/6/2026): Portland, OR.

As the road to WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19 in Las Vegas, NV. continues, WWE heads to the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon this evening for the March 6 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Advertised for the 3/6 SmackDown in Portland, which airs at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America, as well as via Netflix for international fans:

* Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Championship)

* WWE Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Decided

* Rhea Ripley goes face-to-face with Rhea Ripley

