Backstage News On Road Dogg’s WWE Exit

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (real name Brian James) has voluntarily left his position as co-lead of creative for Friday Night SmackDown.

According to PWInsider.com, Road Dogg chose to resign from WWE in person on Thursday, March 5.

The report states that WWE sources indicated James openly expressed his dissatisfaction and offered his resignation from the creative team. It clarifies that his departure was not part of a “creative readjustment” initiated by WWE; rather, it was his own decision.

The timing of his resignation is somewhat ironic, as WWE also announced upcoming meet-and-greets with Road Dogg next month during WrestleMania 42 Week at WWE World in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When asked about his resignation from the creative team, sources reminded PWInsider that James remains under a WWE Legends contract, which is separate from his employment contract with the company.

Given this situation, the report suggests it is “entirely possible” that James will still fulfill his scheduled appearances at WWE World.