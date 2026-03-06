Chelsea Green Provides Update On Ankle Injury

WWE star Chelsea Green suffered an ankle injury while competing in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Triple Threat Match against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend on the February 6th episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Despite her injury, Green continues to appear on WWE TV, although she has been using a wheelchair and wearing a walking boot.

In an interview with The Ghosts of Hollywood, the former WWE Women’s United States Champion provided an update on her condition. Green explained that her inner ankle bone is “chipped and cracked.” However, she believes she is on a “good trajectory” for a “solid” return to the ring.

Green said, “My ankle; it’s broken. The inner ankle bone chipped and cracked. It’s very much broken. A lot of people are questioning that. I’m able to [put] weight there. I feel like we’re on a good trajectory to make a solid comeback.”

Before suffering an injury, Green was set to team up with Ethan Page to defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship against Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice in the episode of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide scheduled for February 7. However, Green was ultimately replaced by La Hiedra. Page and Hiedra went on to lose the titles to Iguana and Vice.

